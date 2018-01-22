We Need to Talk About Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb's Irresistible Relationship

Every award season, a Hollywood couple draws the attention of pop culture fans for all the right reasons.

After the 2018 SAG Awards, we think we found that dynamic duo deserving of some recognition. Can we talk about Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb?!

This past Sunday, the pair arrived arm in arm at the Shrine Auditorium to celebrate Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Along the way, they couldn't help but display their affection for one another in more ways than one.

When appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, E! News' Giuliana Rancic asked the pair for some secrets into their 10-year romance. Let's just say this duo kept it so real.

"Communication," Sam shared before Leslie chimed in. "Good sex and a healthy sense of humor."