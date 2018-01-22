Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Intimate Mexico Getaway

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 2:17 PM

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Best Image / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashianis enjoying some well-deserved R&R with Younes Bendjima by her side. 

E! News has learned that the couple recently traveled to Punta Mita, Mexico early Friday morning for what a source describes as a "secluded and romantic weekend." We're told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 24-year-old boyfriend opted for a "different type of experience" and stayed at the Imanta Resort as opposed to Casa Aramara, where Kourtney "normally stays." 

Our insider says the lovebirds, who have yet to share photos from their vacay on social media, "loved the vibe of the hotel because it's in the middle of the jungle, yet right on the beach." 

"Their room was set up on a cliff with gorgeous views of the ocean from all angles," the source adds, "and they spent most of their time at the private pool relaxing and listening to music."

The next day, Kourtney and Younes had the "entire beach to themselves" for an early morning breakfast on the sand. Our source also reveals the pair also indulged in spa treatments, explored the "jungle pathways holding hands," caught the sunset on a cliff and took photos together. 

The source describes, "It was a very peaceful and relaxing weekend where they got to be completely alone and escape all stresses."

About eight months have passed since Kourtney and Younes' romance first sparked, and they're relationship timeline is filled with travels to luxe locations by themselves and with friends. From Cannes to St. Tropez, to Egypt and Paris (where they actually met in October 2016), this celebrity relationship has certainly gone global. 

Don't miss a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m.!

