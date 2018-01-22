This 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Trend Had Stars Blushing

Move over, Ultra Violet. The Pantone Color of the Year should've been a blush pink.
While the leading ladies of This Is Us opted for a vibrant cobalt blue for the 2018 SAG Awards, there were several stars who were draped in a hue on the neutral spectrum. It was a surprising trend, considering flesh tones can wash you out if not done perfectly. However, Hollywood's fashion elite not only served as inspiration but as a style guide to do the trend right.
For instance, if you have fairer skin, like Saoirse Ronan, you may want to try a slightly more saturated pink. If your skin tone is darker, like The Leftovers actress Amanda Warren, you may want to take a twirl in peachy hues. If you think blush may be too subtle, take a page from Connie Britton's book, and opt for the hue in a more statement-making texture, like sequins.
At the very least, these dress colors make really pretty makeup blush hues. So if you don't have anywhere to wear a couture gown to, you can still try wearing the trend in a relatable way.
Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Not only did The Alienist star wear a beautiful blush-pink custom Prada gown, but her fingernails matched! Celebrity manicurist Lisa Pena Wong created the look with a color called Grace ($10) by Zoya.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The Stranger Things star was adorable and age-appropriate in a sequined, light-pink Calvin Klein halter dress with two hair buns. The Converse were a youthful touch for the actress, who loves to dance.
Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
The Orange Is the New Black star looked like a beautiful, '50s-inspired cake-topper in a nude Reem Acra dress with beading and pearls.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The television personality's hot-pink pout was a nice contrast to her sheer, nude dress.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Ozark actress opted for a pale-pink cape dress with metallic leafing.
Jesse Grant/WireImage
Wouldn't the Ladybird actress' Louis Vuitton dress make a beautiful makeup blush hue? It has an innocent but fresh vibe.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
What country star doesn't love pink sequins? Connie's choice is a little muted in tone but definitely still a standout look.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
More peachy than pink, The Leftovers actress' one-shoulder dress perfectly complemented her skin tone.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Featuring a slight nude tinge, Marisa's dress may have looked a little too much if either white or a richer shade of pink. The hue is understated but sophisticated.
