Quack Quack! A Mighty Ducks TV Show Is Reportedly in the Works

Start practicing the Flying V because it's about to fly again.

A Mighty Ducks TV show is in the works, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The first film debuted in 1992 and followed a rag-tag group of kids on a peewee hockey team coached by Emilio Estevez, with sequels coming out in 1994 (Junior Goodwill Games!) and 1996 (Prep school!).

Details about the project are scarce (including whether or not it's a sequel series or complete reboot), but the original trilogy's screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner are behind it, which is being developed at ABC Signature Studios.