Quack Quack! A Mighty Ducks TV Show Is Reportedly in the Works

Start practicing the Flying V because it's about to fly again.
A Mighty Ducks TV show is in the works, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The first film debuted in 1992 and followed a rag-tag group of kids on a peewee hockey team coached by Emilio Estevez, with sequels coming out in 1994 (Junior Goodwill Games!) and 1996 (Prep school!).
Details about the project are scarce (including whether or not it's a sequel series or complete reboot), but the original trilogy's screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner are behind it, which is being developed at ABC Signature Studios.
Disney
Per THR, Mighty Ducks is in the super early stages of development and likely won't be shopped to potential networks anytime soon. Oh, and Estevez (aka Coach Gordon Bombay) is not currently attached, nor is Joshua Jackson, who played team captain Charlie Conway in all three films.
On October 2, 2017, the original film celebrated its 25th anniversary. And in 2014, the cast reunited in honor if the second movie's 20th anniversary. In 1996, an animated version of Mighty Ducks debuted on ABC, and ran for 26 episodes.
Mighty Ducks is just the latest beloved movie or series to be revived: Party of Five is officially being rebooted by Freeform, The Office revival is being eyed at NBC, and a Blue Crush TV show is also in the works at NBC. Roseanne is set to make its returns in March, following the successful comebacks of Will & Grace, Twin Peaks and Fuller House.