Meet Billie Lee, the Newest Vanderpump Rules Addition

There's a new SURver in WeHo and she's ready to inspire you.

After a brief moment in last week's episode, Vanderpump Rules fans will officially meet a new member of the SUR family in tonight's annual Gay Pride episode, with Lisa Vanderpump introducing Billie Lee in E! News' exclusive sneak peek above.

Calling her "an important part" of the SUR family, Lisa brings Billie out to share her story. "My name is Billie Lee, and I am transgender," the SUR hostess says. "I went through so much of my life ashamed of who I was and I went through a transition where I wasn't accepted by society and this woman [Lisa] hired me and you accepted me." And what better way to cap off the truly beautiful moment than by Lisa pouring a shot into Billie Lee's mouth?!