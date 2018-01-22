Princess Eugenie Shares Details of Jack Brooksbank's Romantic Proposal: ''It Was a Complete Surprise''

Princess Eugenie was shocked in the best way when her boyfriend of seven years, Jack Brooksbank, proposed earlier this month.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter (and eighth in line to the British throne) was joined by her fiancé for an interview with BBC 1's Matt Baker that will air tonight in the U.K. on the One Show.

During the interview, not only did Eugenie flash her gorgeous, pink engagement ring—a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds—she also dished the details behind the proposal.

The couple was visiting Nicaragua when they stopped beside a beautiful lake as the sun was setting.

"The lake was so beautiful," the Princess of York explained. "The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said, 'This is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we've been together seven years."