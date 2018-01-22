Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Finn Wolfhard and More Stars Were M.I.A. at the 2018 SAG Awards

HBO
The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday in Los Angeles and while we saw many celebs at the ceremony, there were also a number of notable nominees missing.
During Sunday's show, Julia Louis-Dreyfus won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work in Veep. Julia wasn't at the show, but sent her love to her cast via Twitter after the show also won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. "I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's," she wrote. "So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?"
I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 22, 2018
It was just four months ago that Julia revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, she's been keeping her fans updated on her health via social media, revealing earlier this month that she had her last day of chemotherapy.
Veep star Anna Chlumksy also couldn't make it to the ceremony on Sunday, she's currently starring in the play Cardinal in New York City. After hearing the show had won, Anna tweeted, "This was such amazing news!!!! Thank you Screen Actors Guild!!!!! Wish I could have been there to PARTAY!"
I had flu and I couldn?t get to the sags on time! Hope everyone has a wonderful time! Root for us!— Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) January 21, 2018
Another actor who couldn't make it to the show on Sunday was Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who tweeted before the ceremony that he was sick with the flu. "I had flu and I couldn't get to the sags on time! Hope everyone has a wonderful time! Root for us!" Finn told his social media followers.
Claire Foy is another actor who missed the award show on Sunday. When it was announced Claire had won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work in The Crown, she wasn't there to accept. So where was Claire? It sounds like the actress is filming The Girl in the Spider's Web in Berlin, which is why she couldn't make it to the show in Los Angeles.
Jane Fonda was nominated at the SAG Awards on Sunday for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work in Grace and Frankie. However, Jane was unable to make it to the show because she was at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah over the weekend.
