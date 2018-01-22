Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Being a Fan of Selena Quintanilla-Perez

What's one artist you'll find in Khloé Kardashian's playlist? Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

During an interview with Telemundo's MVTO, the Revenge Body star gushed about her love for the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom singer. When asked about what Latin artist she listens to most, she, of course, mentioned Jennifer Lopez but then also added Selena.

"I am," Kardashian says when asked if she was a big fan of the late singer. "We are big fans."

The reporter referenced a story that Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla recently talked about in an interview late last year with Power 106.