Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Being a Fan of Selena Quintanilla-Perez

by Diana Marti | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 8:40 AM

What's one artist you'll find in Khloé Kardashian's playlist? Selena Quintanilla-Perez

During an interview with Telemundo's MVTO, the Revenge Body star gushed about her love for the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom singer. When asked about what Latin artist she listens to most, she, of course, mentioned Jennifer Lopez but then also added Selena. 

"I am," Kardashian says when asked if she was a big fan of the late singer. "We are big fans." 

The reporter referenced a story that Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla recently talked about in an interview late last year with Power 106

Selena Quintanilla Interview Surfaces After 20 Years

"Well, a lot of people don't know this but I'm really good friends with Adrienne Bailon, and she was with the Cheetah Girls. Adrienne at the time, back in the day, she was dating Rob[Kardashian]," the Suzette recalled. "She had Rob on the phone, and he was with Kourtney[Kardashian], and all of them were in the background singing my sister's music. They're big fans of our music from way back."

Khloé also talked about the power of Selena's legacy. 

"I just watched a documentary about her and it's just crazy that after all these years still the influence she has and how many fans she has, it is such a beautiful thing," she explains. "It just shows the type of person she was."

Which are the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's favorite Selena songs?

"I do love ‘Como la Flor' but I like a lot of her English songs, too," Kardashian says. 

We couldn't agree more, Khloé! 

