Nicole Kidman Says Big Little Lies Season 2 Stories Are "Rich and Deep"

Nicole Kidman basically needs another room to house all of the awards she won for playing Celeste Wright on Big Little Lies. She added another trophy, The Actor, at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Kidman previously won a Golden Globe, two Emmys (one for acting, the other for executive producing) and a Critics' Choice Award.
With Big Little Lies season one—and all of the awards—behind her, all attention seems to be on what's next for the hit HBO series. Originally a miniseries, HBO announced Kidman and Reese Witherspoon would return to star in and executive produce another season with a new story from Big Little Lies book author Liane Moriarty written for the screen once again by David E. Kelley. Season two isn't expected until 2019, but Kidman knows what's going to happen. She's seen the scripts!
"I will say that we're incredibly grateful to the audiences, and also the press and the critics that have gone and supported this show beyond what we ever expected, and to then will a second season into fruition—it's amazing. Because this was not expected. We weren't going to do it. It was a limited series, a one-off and through the actual just people really wanting it we said, ‘Ok let's see what we can do,'" Kidman told E! News' Sibley Scoles backstage at the 2018 SAG Awards.
The actress said she's "so glad" there was an appetite for more stories featuring the Big Little Lies characters because, "the stories are so rich and deep."
HBO's official description for the next installment of Big Little Lies: "The subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."
Along with Kidman, Witherspoon and Laura Dern, much of the original cast is expected to return. Andrea Martin will direct all episodes, stepping in for Jean-Marc Vallée who could not return due to scheduling conflicts.
"We are so deeply grateful to Jean-Marc Vallée. His vision for these characters, the way he guided us—everything. He put his artistry and his heart and soul into it. His musical taste is all over this miniseries," Witherspoon said backstage at the 2018 Golden Globes. "Unfortunately he was busy, we did try and accommodate, but we wanted to get...the second season started soon because I do think the public wants it soon!"
Big Little Lies season two is expected to premiere in 2019.