Stranger Things Kids and More Stars Get Their Groove on at the 2018 SAG Award After-Parties

As the 2018 SAG Awardscame to a close Sunday night, the celebration was just beginning.

With big honors for This Is Us, Veep and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri officially doled out and the annual ceremony at its end, this year's nominees and winners headed out into Los Angeles to celebrate in star-studded style. For some of the youngest nominees, that meant hitting the dance floor and getting their groove on.

The child stars of Stranger Things, This Is Us and Black-ish wasted no time showing off their best moves at the Netflix after-party as fellow partygoers whipped out their phones to capture all the fun.