2018 Razzies Nominations: Baywatch, mother!, The Mummy and Transformers "Honored"

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 6:35 AM

The Mummy, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence, Mother, Zac Efron, Baywatch, 2018 Razzies

Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures

Whoever said "it's an honor just to be nominated" clearly didn't consider the 2018 Razzies.

Nominations for the 38th Golden Raspberry Awards, honoring the worst films in Hollywood, were announced Monday. Winners will be announced March 3, a day before the 2018 Oscars. Transformers: The Last Knight leads with nine nominations, bringing the franchise's total to 32 nominations. Fifty Shades Darker and The Mummy trail with eight and seven nods, respectively.

Here is the complete list of this year's Razzies nominees:

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence, mother!

Tyler Perry, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Emma Watson, The Circle

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise, The Mummy

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron, Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg, Daddy's Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight

Pirates of the Caribbean, Dead Men Tell No Tales

Peter Mountain/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem, mother! and Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe, The Mummy

Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight

Mel Gibson, Daddy's Home 2

Anthony Hopkins, Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella, The Mummy

Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight

Goldie Hawn, Snatched

Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots of Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp and His Worn-Out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn-Out Wig, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

50 Shades Darker, Fifty Shades Darker

Universal Studios

WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF OR SEQUEL

Baywatch

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer, Snatched

20th Century Fox

WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky, mother!

Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight

James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy

Tony Leonidis, The Emoji Movie

WORST SCREENPLAY  

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

Meanwhile, nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning.

