BREAKING!

Princess Eugenie Engaged to Jack Brooksbank

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 3:50 AM

Prince Harry isn't the only member of the royal family with a wedding in the works!

Princess Eugenie recently became engaged to Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday. The couple were introduced through friends while skiing in 2010, and Jack proposed while vacationing in Nicaragua earlier this month. "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank," her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, said in a statement. The wedding will take place this fall at George's Chapel in Windsor—the same venue where Harry will wed Meghan Markle.

Additional details regarding Eugenie and Jack's wedding "will be announced in due course."

Eugenie is eighth in line to the British throne. She will keep her royal title when she marries Jack, who manages the Mayfair club Mahik; Eugenie will have the option to take his surname.

Jack's parents, George Brooksbank and Nicola Brooksbank, said they were "completely over the moon" and "very excited" for the couple. "We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement." In a series of tweets, Eugenie's mother gave her blessing, writing, "A total embrace of goodness and joy. We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend. Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony."

