Timothée Chalamet's SAG Awards Throwback Photo With His Mom Is Too Cute

Timothée Chalamet is getting some major brownie points with his mom today!

Instead of bringing a hot date to the red carpet, the 22-year-old actor, who was there to celebrate his roles in Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, brought along his mother, Nicole Fender, to the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday night.

Soon after the glittering award show, the nominee took to Instagram to post a photo of the mother/son duo on the red carpet and a throwback pic of them five years ago when they were also all gussied up.

The proud son wrote, "Same date, 5 years later: THE QUEEN #sagawards."

Despite the difference in time (and the hair style), the young actor was still all about about spending time with his doting mama!