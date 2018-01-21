All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 SAG Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 8:05 PM

Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, SAG AWARDS, 2018, Candids

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Nostalgia had quite a moment at tonight's 2018 SAG Awards

Even before the curtain rose at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, former co-stars were reuniting left and right on the red carpet. Case in point: Susan Sarandonand Geena Davis, the ladies of 1991 classic Thelma & Louise, who arrived together and posed for photos. (Yes, Louise's shades made for one SAG style moment we won't soon forget.) 

Once inside, the biggest stars from film and television mixed, mingled and presumably reminisced about the projects they first bonded over. Click on the link below to check out all the Hollywood reunions you may have missed at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards! 

