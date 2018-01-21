This Is Us Wins 2018 SAG Award for TV Drama Ensemble—Its Biggest Honor

This Is Us has won the 2018 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, marking the biggest and most prestigious honor the NBC show has ever received.

This is the series' first win in the category, second win overall and second nomination. This Is Us beat Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale.

This Is Us debuted in 2016 and stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as parents of three children—twins and adopted brother of the same age—whose adult counterparts are played by Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. The show is known for stirring a variety of emotions among viewers...and tears. Lots of tears.

"The people that watch with us very Tuesday night and embrace the show that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion, we love you," Ventimiglia said in a speech. "Thank you very much."