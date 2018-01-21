David Cassidy, Della Reese and Bill Paxton Honored During SAG Awards 2018 In Memoriam Tribute

The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards honored the many stars we've lost in the last year.

During the In Memoriam tribute at Sunday's 24th Annual SAG Awards, David Cassidy, Della Reese, Bill Paxton and Don Rickles were among the list of artists honored.

Felicity Huffman introduced the segment, saying, "Tonight as we recognize the performances of our peers, we also celebrate some dear friends whose contributions to our art form are everlasting. Though no longer with us, their work will continue to captivate audiences around the world and to bring eternal honor to our profession. Now join us in remembrance of just a few of our unions most enduring talents."