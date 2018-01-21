William H. Macy Talks Time's Up at the 2018 SAG Awards: "It's Hard to Be a Man These Days"

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image)
William H. Macy is making his thoughts on the Time's Up movement known.
Speaking before reporters backstage at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards after being awarded the Actor for Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series, the Shameless star joined the growing chorus of Hollywood's elite who have something to say about movement that's currently rocking the industry and the world at large.
While the moment wasn't televised, his thoughts on the matter made their way to social media thanks to one journalist in the room who tweeted Macy's quote in full. "It's hard to be a man these days," he began, according to USA Today's West Coast Entertainment Editor Andrea Mandell.
William H. Macy talks #TimesUp backstage at the #SagAwards pic.twitter.com/Gti2AZadm8— Andrea Mandell (@AndreaMandell) January 22, 2018
"I think a lot of feel like we're under attack and feel like we need to apologize," he continued. "Perhaps we do. Perhaps we are. But we'll keep talking...We had a meeting, a bunch of guys got together under the auspices of Time's Up. And that's good for men. Men don't talk enough and they don't talk to other men. And we talked."
Macy wasn't the only man in Hollywood to comment on the movement at the ceremony. Speaking with E! News on the red carpet beforehand, The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani offered his best advice for how men can help advance the movement, telling Giuliana Rancic, "I think we have to listen, we have to support, we have to amplify. I think it's time for us to sort of listen to the discussions that women are having and look at ourselves in the mirror and interrogate our own behaviors because a lot of times men are coming off in ways that they don't understand are harmful."
Meanwhile, Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet admitted that he believes the movement is resonating deeply with him and others in his generation. "Thank God it is. I think at the level of campus sexual assault, for people my age this was a dialogue that was somewhat already happening," he said. "With the centralization, the Times Up movement and hopefully at award shows like this, conversation's getting out there."