Rita Moreno Overwhelmed With Emotion During Standing Ovation at 2018 SAG Awards

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 6:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, 2018 SAG Awards, Couples

Ryan Michelle Bathe Had the Best Reactions at the 2018 SAG Awards After This Is Us and Sterling K. Brown's Wins

Kristen Bell, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kristen Bell's Best Moments Hosting the 2018 SAG Awards

Gary Oldman, 2018, SAG Awards, Winners

Darkest Hour's Gary Oldman Wins Best Male Actor at 2018 SAG Awards

Rita Moreno, 2018 SAG Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rita Moreno is praised for the icon that she is! 

The 86-year-old actress came out to present her friend Morgan Freeman with his lifetime achievement award at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

But as she walked onto the stage, she did a little dance and then was met with a standing ovation from the audience. 

"Oh my God!" The One Day at a Time star blurts out. 

The standing ovation lasted for more than 20 seconds until Moreno then gestured for everyone to please sit down. 

"Oh, my God! That's a lot of love, but I can handle it," she says overwhelmed with emotion. "Oh! You've just damn near killed me! It was, oh, I can't get over it!"

Photos

2018 SAG Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Just five years earlier, Freeman presented the same honor to Moreno. The two have been friends for more than 50 years.   

Photos

2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

"It was my wish, even then, because I love him so, that I could reappreciate. And well, you know what? The stars aligned, and here we are," Moreno said.

Cheers to these two actors and their incredible achievements! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Morgan Freeman , Latin , Apple News , 2018 SAG Awards , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.