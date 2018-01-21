Rita Moreno Overwhelmed With Emotion During Standing Ovation at 2018 SAG Awards

Rita Moreno is praised for the icon that she is!

The 86-year-old actress came out to present her friend Morgan Freeman with his lifetime achievement award at the 2018 SAG Awards.

But as she walked onto the stage, she did a little dance and then was met with a standing ovation from the audience.

"Oh my God!" The One Day at a Time star blurts out.

The standing ovation lasted for more than 20 seconds until Moreno then gestured for everyone to please sit down.

"Oh, my God! That's a lot of love, but I can handle it," she says overwhelmed with emotion. "Oh! You've just damn near killed me! It was, oh, I can't get over it!"