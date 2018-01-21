Rita Moreno Overwhelmed With Emotion During Standing Ovation at 2018 SAG Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ryan Michelle Bathe Had the Best Reactions at the 2018 SAG Awards After This Is Us and Sterling K. Brown's Wins
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Rita Moreno is praised for the icon that she is!
The 86-year-old actress came out to present her friend Morgan Freeman with his lifetime achievement award at the 2018 SAG Awards.
But as she walked onto the stage, she did a little dance and then was met with a standing ovation from the audience.
"Oh my God!" The One Day at a Time star blurts out.
The standing ovation lasted for more than 20 seconds until Moreno then gestured for everyone to please sit down.
"Oh, my God! That's a lot of love, but I can handle it," she says overwhelmed with emotion. "Oh! You've just damn near killed me! It was, oh, I can't get over it!"
Just five years earlier, Freeman presented the same honor to Moreno. The two have been friends for more than 50 years.
"It was my wish, even then, because I love him so, that I could reappreciate. And well, you know what? The stars aligned, and here we are," Moreno said.
Cheers to these two actors and their incredible achievements!