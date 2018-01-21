This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Delivers Another Amazing Speech After Winning Best Drama Actor at 2018 SAG Awards

Does he have any room left on his mantel?!

Sterling K. Brown took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday night, just the latest accolade the This Is Us star has received for his performance as Randall Pearson. And even more excited than we were to see Brown win was presenter Niecy Nash.

"If Sterling K. Brown wins it, can I say it?" Nash asked her co-presenter Olivia Munn, who asked her why she wanted to only read his name. Nash's response? "Because he is black."

Nash got her wish as Brown won the award, and true to form, delivered an amazing speech.