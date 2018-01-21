Here's Probably Why Morgan Freeman Wore a Hat at the 2018 SAG Awards

Morgan Freeman caught us all a bit off-guard with that baseball cap during the 2018 SAG Awards.

The 80-year-old actor (yes, 80!) accepted the Life Achievement Award presented to him by his longtime bestie Rita Moreno. However, even she was taken aback by the fact that he accepted the honor in a baseball cap!

"Morgan, Morgan!" she yelled, demanding, "Lift up your hat! There we go. Now we can see you."

Freeman shook his head, "You have no idea how long I had to put up with that!"

To be fair, Moreno had a point. All of us at home and on Twitter couldn't help but ask: Why is Morgan Freeman accepting a Life Achievement Award in a baseball cap?