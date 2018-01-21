Here's Probably Why Morgan Freeman Wore a Hat at the 2018 SAG Awards

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Morgan Freeman caught us all a bit off-guard with that baseball cap during the 2018 SAG Awards.
The 80-year-old actor (yes, 80!) accepted the Life Achievement Award presented to him by his longtime bestie Rita Moreno. However, even she was taken aback by the fact that he accepted the honor in a baseball cap!
"Morgan, Morgan!" she yelled, demanding, "Lift up your hat! There we go. Now we can see you."
Freeman shook his head, "You have no idea how long I had to put up with that!"
To be fair, Moreno had a point. All of us at home and on Twitter couldn't help but ask: Why is Morgan Freeman accepting a Life Achievement Award in a baseball cap?
Well, we don't have a precise answer for you, but we can say this: He's Morgan (freaking) Freeman, and he can wear a baseball hat if he wants to!
In fact, most of the Twitter-verse agrees:
Why is Morgan Freeman wearing a baseball hat to his SAG Life Achievement Award presentation? Because he's Morgan Freeman, aka "God," and he can do whatever the hell he wants.— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 22, 2018
Morgan Freeman wears a baseball cap to an awards show... #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/TrFcLDexMI— Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) January 22, 2018
Morgan Freeman accepting the life time achievement award in a baseball cap like #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/A5RtMTE2Cy— Katie (@Vindikatied) January 22, 2018
morgan freeman winning a lifetime achievement award is A Mood pic.twitter.com/z2gWYPuf2w— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) January 22, 2018
Baseball hat and everything, Freeman accepted the award with an inspiring note about the SAG Actor statue.
"I wasn't gonna do this, but I'm gonna tell you what's wrong with this statue," Freeman shared. "It works from the back. From the front, it's gender specific. Maybe I started something."
And with that we say...Hat's off to you, Morgan Freeman!