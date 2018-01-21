Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette Thank Silence Breakers at the 2018 SAG Awards

Taking to the stage at the 2018 SAG Awards, Rosanna Arquette and Marisa Tomei were a united force as they presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series on Sunday night.

Before handing out the award, a serious Arquette said to the A-list crowd, "We are honored to be a part of this supportive and creative community and we are inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation. We can control our own destiny."

Tomei then chimed in to thank the "silence breakers" who took a stand about sexual assault in Hollywood, especially calling out the woman standing next to her.

The Oscar winner said, "Rosanna, you are one of those voices. You are one of those silence breakers and we all owe you a debt of gratitude."

They the pair honored individual women (and one man) by name, thanking Asia Argenta, Annabella Sciorra, Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah, Mira Sovino, Olivia Munn, and Anthony Rapp, all of whose voices were instrumental in taking down some of Hollywood's alleged sexual predators.

After thanking the brave ones who came forward, the two women then gave out the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award to Nicole Kidman for her role in Big Little Lies.