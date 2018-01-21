This Is Us' Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz & Susan Kelechi Watson Match in Cobalt Blue

If longtime couples start to look alike, maybe co-stars do, too.

While there were so many standout style moments at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, there was one major thing you might have missed. This Is Us stars Mandy Moore , Susan Kelechi Watson and Chrissy Metz all wore cobalt blue! Was this intentional or just a wonderful coincidence given to us by the red carpet fashion gods? We're not sure—but all three ladies looked amazing.

Mandy, styled by Erica Cloud, went for a more streamlined silhouette, in a slip-like Ralph Lauren dress, accented by a matching Judith Leiber clutch, Niwaka jewels and Jimmy Choo shoes. Although the dress was simple, the sequined texture really made it shine.