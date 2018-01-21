Sam Rockwell Gushes Over His ''Beloved'' Leslie Bibb in 2018 SAG Awards Speech

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ryan Michelle Bathe Had the Best Reactions at the 2018 SAG Awards After This Is Us and Sterling K. Brown's Wins
Sam's a winner!
The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, is in full swing and Sam Rockwell just went home with the Screen Actor's Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for this role as Officer Jason Dixon in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
This is Rockwell's fourth nomination and first win in the category, which was introduced by Ozark star Laura Linney.
In addition to his cast and crew, Rockwell thanked his lady love, "My beloved Leslie Bibb who puts up with me. I love you, baby."
The category's other nominees were Steve Carell for his role as Bobby Riggs in Battle of the Sexes, Willem Dafoe as Bobby Hicks in The Florida Project, Woody Harrelson as Sheriff Bill Willoughby in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Richard Jenkins as Giles in The Shape of Water.
Historically, the SAG Awards often predict the eventual Oscar nominees.
Last year, Mahershala Ali took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in Moonlight. Ali then went on to win the Oscar in the same category.
Earlier this month, Rockwell won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.
In December, Kristen Bell was announced as the show's first-ever host.
"I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host. I'm so glad that I'll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I've worked with before, so I know they'll be warm and supportive," the actress told E! News when the news was announced. "It's going to be an amazing night."
SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 professionals in the entertainment industry.