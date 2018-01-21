Allison Janney Wins SAG Award for Supporting Role in I, Tonya—Is an Oscar Next?

Allison Janneyhas won the 2018 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance in I, Tonya, marking her first individual Screen Actors Guild Award win for a part in a movie and third overall.

The actress beat fellow stars Mary J. Blige for Mudbound, Hong Chau for Downsizing, Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird, and Holly Hunter for The Big Sick. Janney had recently won a Golden Globe for her role and is expected to become an Oscar contender.

In I, Tonya, Margot Robbie plays Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding and Janney plays Harding's mother, LaVona Fay Golden. The movie depicts the childhood and adult life of Harding, who is most famous for her 1994 attack on her biggest rival, Nancy Kerrigan.

In her speech, Janney thanked the cast and crew of I, Tonya, and gave a special shout-out to Robbie, who she said was "so fearless and brave and such a rock star—she paved the way for all of us to make courageous choices in these roles that we got to play."