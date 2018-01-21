Olivia Munn Recounts the Time She Fangirled Oprah in a Bathroom at 2018 SAG Awards

Everyone's star struck when they meet Lady O!

While talking to Nina Parker on Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards, Olivia Munn admitted that even she falls victim to fangirling other superstars—namely Sandra Bullock, her co-star in Ocean's Eight, and the universally loved Oprah Winfrey.

In the red carpet chat, Munn recalled coming across Bullock, whom she called "the nicest person in the whole world" while they were both making appearances on Live with Kelly.

"When I met Oprah I freaked out too," she said to Parker. "Oprah is amazing."

Munn, who recently cleared up rumors that she's not dating Chris Pratt, told the story about how she was using the ladies room at the swanky spot SoHo House—and she spotted Oprah coming out of the stall while she was washing her hands.