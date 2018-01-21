Mary J. Blige Says She's ''Stronger Than She Ever Knew'' at the 2018 SAG Awards

Mary J. Blige has been tested over the last year, but she's keeping her head up.

The Mudbound star opened up to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet ahead of the 2018 SAG Awards, revealing that she's recently realized just how strong she is.

Blige filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years and former manager, Martin "Kendu" Isaacs, and the process has been rocky for the actress. However, she's seen the light following her role in Mudbound and the positivity that's stemmed from it—including two nominations tonight!

"This is a great time because a whole other chapter is open to me," she explained. "A book—I wouldn't say it's closed—but I've moved on, and something amazing is happened for me."