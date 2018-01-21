Mary J. Blige Says She's ''Stronger Than She Ever Knew'' at the 2018 SAG Awards

Mary J. Blige has been tested over the last year, but she's keeping her head up.
The Mudbound star opened up to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet ahead of the 2018 SAG Awards, revealing that she's recently realized just how strong she is.
Blige filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years and former manager, Martin "Kendu" Isaacs, and the process has been rocky for the actress. However, she's seen the light following her role in Mudbound and the positivity that's stemmed from it—including two nominations tonight!
"This is a great time because a whole other chapter is open to me," she explained. "A book—I wouldn't say it's closed—but I've moved on, and something amazing is happened for me."
She continued, "People are taking me serious as an actor. I've been Mary J. Blige the singer for years, and people still love and respect me for that. But now people love me for how serious I'm taking this acting business. It's a real craft, and you have to learn it. I'm just excited that another chapter is opening."
But as she moved into the acting world, she said she's learned a lot more than just a new skill.
"I learned that I'm really stronger than I even knew because there is a lot of hell taking place, too, right now" she revealed. "But I am living. I am not a petty person. I let the positive overtake me so that all of the positive doors can open and the positive can come in. I'm stronger and wiser."
Aside from being nominated twice at the SAG Awards, she's also recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which she said was an unreal experience.
"It was like being high. I had such a hangover—which I don't drink or do anything anymore, for right now—but it was such a high, and I'm still coming down," she explained, noting her whole family was there to help her celebrate. "It was mind-blowing."
Though she hasn't gone back to see the star, she said she's received so many tagged photos of people visiting it.
"It is so beautiful and so humbling," she smiled. "And I just feel so blessed to be here."