Kumail Nanjiani Had Some Advice for Men on the 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet

"I think we have to listen, we have to support, we have to amplify," he said. "I think it's time for us to sort of listen to the discussions that women are having and look at ourselves in the mirror and interrogate our own behaviors because a lot of times men are coming off in ways that they don't understand are harmful. So I think that's the most important thing—listening and then making sure you're behaving in a way that is appropriate because a lot of stuff you do that you don't realize is..."

His wife stepped in to help finish that thought: "A lot of stuff we think is automatic, we've got to slow down and think about, 'Why is this automatic?' Be more intentional in general."