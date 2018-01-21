We Surprised SAG Awards Host Kristen Bell With a Heartwarming Video from Hurricane Irma Seniors

Kristen Bell, your new Florida friends send you hugs!

In September, the Frozen actress and 2018 SAG Awards host was filming a movie in Florida when she had to be evacuated to Orlando amid the threat of Hurricane Irma. She stayed at a Walt Disney World hotel, as did more than 600 displaced residents of several Atria Senior Living nursing homes. She spent much time hanging out with her new friends and entertaining them.

Just ahead of the SAG Awards, which also happens to be National Hugging Day, E! News surprised Bell with video messages from some of the nursing home residents.

"Congratulations in hosting the Hug Award," one woman said, before another one told her, "No, it's the SAG Awards."

"I want to give you a great big hug," another woman said, then hugged a Frozen Anna doll.