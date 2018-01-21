SAG Awards 2018: Style Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock
The red carpet fashion at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards did not disappoint.
The stars arrived at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday dressed in their glimmering, tailored-to-perfection best. While this award show isn't known to be as glamorous as the Academy Awards, it does provide an opportunity to have a little more fun with fashion. As per usual, expect a lot of sequins, lace and satin lapels—but also get ready for outside-the-box styling.
Case in point: Alison Brie was literally tied up in her red one-shoulder Dundas dress, featuring multi-hue metallic ribbon that laced down the side. She almost looked like a comic book heroin going to a major Hollywood event.
Everyone already loves the Stranger Things cast, but now the fashion world can grow a deeper fascination with Noah Schnapp, who wore a deep-green, custom tuxedo by Stella McCartney. How many 13-year-olds can say that?
Of course, Margot Robbie, one of the darlings of this red carpet season, came to play. From the top, the I, Tonya actress wore a seemingly simple white halter dress, but as the camera panned down, you could see feather, beads and pearl embellishments that accented her gown in all the perfect ways.
Who else stunned in surprisingly fun frocks or otherwise? Yara Shahidi, Kristen Bell and more. To see all the standout style, click through.
