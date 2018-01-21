Sterling K. Brown Says He Keeps All of His Awards in the Garage at 2018 SAG Awards

Sterling K. Brown is one happy man!

The This Is Us star gushed about life to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet during the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday night.

Attending the event with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, the two-time Emmy winner had nothing but smiles about his recent, award-winning success. Just two weeks ago, the star took home a historic Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Drama as the first ever African-American male actor to win in the category.

"Life is good. We have no complaints right now," he said to Giuliana. "I get a chance to do what I love for a living. I get a chance to be amongst my peers this evening. My wife and I get a night without the kids. What's not to love?"

The star also admitted he got about 156 texts that night after he brought home the Golden Globe earlier this month—and one of those texts was the lady of the evening, Oprah, whom he says is "very cool."

"I go through all of them and try to be as courteous and respond to all of them, but it's hard to beat the queen," admitted the actor.