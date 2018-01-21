EXCLUSIVE!

Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks Talks Hopes for Season 6: "I Want Justice!"

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 3:40 PM

Danielle Brooks, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

You know what they say: The fourth time's a charm!

Well, at least that's what the Orange Is the New Black cast is saying, as the Netflix series is up for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2018 SAG Awards. The cast is currently 3-for-3 when it comes to the category, and star Danielle Brooks is hoping for another trophy, telling E!'s Giuliana Rancic, "It's so much fun when you win!"

As for what Brooks plans to do should OITNB take home the prize again, she shared, "Oh man, dance! I'm gonna change my clothes and get really comfortable!" We can't argue with that!

Donning a sequined Marc Bouwer gown, Brooks also shared what she's hoping to see happen for her character, Taystee, when OITNB returns for its sixth season later this year.

"I mean of course I want her to get out of prison, but then I wouldn't get a check, would I?," Brooks said with a laugh. "I want her to get justice that she's always wanted. That's what I would want for her."

When she's not donning an orange jumpsuit, Brooks is designing clothes in real-life, teaming up with Universal Standard for a plus-size clothing line. 

"The thing that gets me going the most is seeing women wearing the clothes I designed," she gushed. "It's for the curvy girls to feel beautiful and to go from night and day."

