Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp Reveal Big (Fake) News About Next Season at the 2018 SAG Awards

Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo have an interesting imagination when it comes to predicting the next season of Stranger Things.
The young boys stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet where they dished the (fake) scoop to Nina Parker ahead of the 2018 SAG Awards.
"We know nothing!" Matarazzo promised, laughing. "I know a little bit, but I'm not talking about it!"
Thus, Parker suggested they start something.
"We should tell you something fake," Schnapp joked. "To hype it up!"
And that's where things got dark...
"We all die," Schnapp said after thinking about it. "The show ends."
Matarazzo added, "Before the show even starts! The entire show is just Stranger Things and then the ending credits after that."
LOL! OK, let's hope that's not how it goes.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Meanwhile, this is only the second bout of awards for the Stranger Things cast. So Parker had to ask: Is there anyone they fan out over?
"I have never fanned out at all, actually," Matarazzo said. "I mean, there's only a few people that I have fanned out about before: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, pretty much anyone from Star Wars. But I don't usually fan out at all just because they're all people just doing their jobs. It's exciting because they do very good work!"
Meanwhile, Stranger Things is up for four nominations tonight, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Best of luck to them!