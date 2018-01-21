SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Stars' Looks as They Arrive

2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion
Stars of film and TV will be orbiting the red carpet once again tonight at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Two weeks after the Golden Globes made winners of Saoirse Ronan, Nicole Kidman, Frances McDormand, Laura Dern, Gary Oldman, Allison Janney, Elisabeth Moss and Sam Rockwell, all—and more—are in the running to add to their awards season haul.
Morgan Freeman is receiving this year's Life Achievement Award and Kristen Bell will serve, in the ceremony's 24th year, as the show's first-ever host. The casts of Get Out, The Big Sick, Lady Bird, Mudbound and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
But first—the fashion.
The SAG Awards have made for some truly awesome style moments over the years, from Lupita Nyong'o's no-need-for-a-necklace turquoise Gucci in 2017 to Alicia Vikander's graphic Louis Vuitton to everything Cate Blanchett has ever worn to the show.
While the Time's Up movement made a pointed statement at the Globes with most attendees choosing to wear black (though plenty of stars managed to express their own individual style with an array of silhouettes, fabrics, trims and accessories), the dress code is expected to be the usual "to each her own" Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The show—and the red carpet before it—will still likely serve as a platform for strong messages about equality and female empowerment, especially coming just a day after the 2018 Women's March. Producers put their stamp on the tenor of the 2018 awards season by arranging for all women to present the awards (though they ended up deciding to have men from the nominated casts help introduce clips from those films).
But as Bell told E! News as she was preparing for her hosting gig, she's hopeful that the stories shared over the past four months as part of the Me Too movement that spurred Time's Up are going to lead to a clearing of the air and a brighter tomorrow for everyone involved.
And in the meantime there is talent galore to celebrate at what promises to be a very hopeful tonight.