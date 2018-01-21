Olivia Munn Texts Anna Faris to Shoot Down Chris Pratt Dating Rumors

Olivia Munn is setting the record straight with help from Anna Faris.

At the start of the new year, reports circulated claiming the Six actress was secretly dating Faris' ex, Chris Pratt, and that the Mom star was allegedly furious over it. While Munn said she doesn't typicallyrespond to tabloid fodder, she wanted to shoot down the story directly to Faris herself via text.

"Since we know each other, I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth," Munn penned, according to a photo of the text she shared on Instagram. "I'm sure you already know it's not true, or maybe didn't care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it's not true."

The actress signed off with well wishes for Farris in the new year. It wasn't long before Munn got an answer. "Oh my god—this town is so f--king crazy-you are so sweet to text," the CBS star wrote back. "I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled...let's please catch up soon."