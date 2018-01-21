Abby Lee Miller Shares First Photo From Prison: ''I Am Feeling Hopeful''

Abby Lee Miller is giving her fans and followers a look at her life behind bars for the first time since she entered prison in July.
The Dance Moms star shared her first photo from prison, taking to Instagram to write a lengthy message about the media and how her life is forever changed.
"Sometimes in life you make mistakes," she began. "I trusted the wrong people and didn't pay any attention to things I should of. I'm more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace."
In fact, Miller says some of the reports she's read are far from the truth.
"The stories you read about me been [sic] a princess are untrue," she wrote. "I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I've tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience."
She continued by addressing the reports that she will get early release next month after serving less than half her one-year prison sentence for fraud.
"All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct," she explained. "However, I am feeling hopeful, but no dates have been confirmed at this time."
Miller continued, "I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all (and yes this is me in prison ) #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms #dance #aldc."
Meanwhile, Miller has been making the most of her prison sentence. Just last month, she took to Instagram to share a few of her personal accomplishments at the FCI Victorville prison.
"Feeling extremely proud of myself!!" she wrote to her followers. "Passed my Real estate class and my got my Personal finance class diploma. #itsnevertoolate #aldc #abbyleemiller #dancemoms."