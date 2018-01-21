Abby Lee Miller Shares First Photo From Prison: ''I Am Feeling Hopeful''

Abby Lee Miller is giving her fans and followers a look at her life behind bars for the first time since she entered prison in July.

The Dance Moms star shared her first photo from prison, taking to Instagram to write a lengthy message about the media and how her life is forever changed.

"Sometimes in life you make mistakes," she began. "I trusted the wrong people and didn't pay any attention to things I should of. I'm more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace."

In fact, Miller says some of the reports she's read are far from the truth.