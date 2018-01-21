Kristen Bell Reveals How She Became the First SAG Awards Host

A history-making opportunity came calling for Kristen Bell—quite literally.

The actress is slated to take the stage Sunday night as the first-ever SAG Awards host in the ceremony's 23-year history. So, how did the special gig come about? Well, a phone call to start.

"They just called and said, 'Would you want to?' and at first I was nervous to say yes, but that very quickly morphed into flattery, which I'm susceptible to, so I just said, 'Yes, absolutely' and it seems very poignant that it was also to be a woman," she told E!'s Sibley Scoles.