John Stamos' Fiancée Caitlin McHugh Debuts Baby Bump on Instagram

She's baby bumpin'!

Caitlin McHugh, who is engaged to actor John Stamos, debuted her baby bump on her Instagram on Saturday. Wearing a sports bra and leggings, the model hopped on social media to show her growing belly while the pair is on a romantic vacation before they welcoming their bundle of love.

Caitlin wrote, "Good morning baby of mine. Enjoying our #babymoon at @miraval_arizona #babybump debut."

The pregnant lady tagged her betrothed as the photographer in the adorable snap. The duo are enjoying a romantic retreat to Miraval Arizona, a wellness destination resort and spa dedicated to "inspiring life in balance through mindfulnes" in Tuscon, AZ.

The Fuller House star, who got engaged at Disneyland in October, announced that he and his fiancée were expecting back in December. This is the 54-year-old's first child.