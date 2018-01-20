Jersey Shore Cast Gets the Party Started on First Day Filming Reunion

UPDATE: After getting stuck in New York on Friday and missing the first day of filming, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino touched down in Miami on Saturday. He was greeted at the aiport by "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino,

______

It's time to get back to that GTL lifestyle!

Five years and one month after the cast of Jersey Shore packed up for good, the cast members are back to the beach for a sure-to-be epic reunion, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However this time, instead of hitting up the Garden State's famed Seaside Heights, the gang (or at least most of it) headed to Miami earlier this week to begin a wild month of debauchery.

On Friday, the cast came together for the first day of filming and judging from the beers at 10 a.m. and the beach side beer bongs at their waterfront mansion, rest assured that fans can (and should) expect a wild ride on the nostalgia train.

They may have grown up, got married, had babies (and some legal problems), but that doesn't mean their fist-pumping, party style has aged one bit!