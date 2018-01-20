Adele Unites With Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz at Women's March

Now that's some kind of power trio!

On Saturday, superstar singer Adele made a rare appearance, attending the Women's March in Los Angeles with A-list pals Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz.

The big-voiced British singer shared an Instagram photo of the women, who were all rocking some serious shades, with a lengthy caption about female empowerment and the strength of women.

The "Rollin' in the Deep" singer shared, "The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world."