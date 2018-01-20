Cindy Crawford Is One Proud Mom Supporting Son Presley at Paris Fashion Week

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is all about supporting her model son as he storms the runway!

The hands-on mom jetted in to France to support 18-year-old son Presley Gerber's turn on the catwalk during the Balmain show during Men's Paris Fashion Week 2018. The runway vet was front and center in the first row as her first-born strutted his stuff. The proud mom made sure to capture the runway moment, documenting his tour down the aisle in a black and white tuxedo.

The beauty, who is married to Rande Gerber, hopped on Twitter and Instagram to share her pride over her boy's fashionable moment.

One lucky front-row attendee even caught the doting model getting video of her son!