Drake Raps About Jennifer Lopez on New Song ''Diplomatic Immunity''

Drake has done it again!
On Friday, the rapper surprised fans by releasing two new tracks, "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity." On the latter, he raps about his ex Jennifer Lopez.
The lyrics go, "2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J. Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though."
Drake may be referring to a January 2017 tabloid story that included photos of him with a woman having a meal at a restaurant in the Netherlands.
The rapper and J.Lo has sparked romance rumors for about a couple of months until early 2017, after which she began dating her current boyfriend, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.
Drake also raps about Lopez on his 2017 track "Free Smoke," in which he says, "I drunk text J. Lo / Old numbers so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back."
Lopez has not referenced Drake in her music. However, during one of her All I Have residency shows in Las Vegas last year, the rapper's hit track "Hotline Bling" began playing, after which she paused, looked at the audience and quipped, "Huh, bootycall," then gave a dramatic hair flip and headed into her next song.