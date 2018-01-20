Did Rob Kardashian Hint at Name of Kim Kardashian's Baby Chicago West?

DidRob Kardashian drop a major hint about his new niece's name before her mom Kim Kardashian revealed it?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate early on Monday. She revealed on Friday what they had named their newborn daughter—Chicago West.

On Wednesday, Rob, who is less active than his sisters on social media, posted a tweet containing nothing but two bear emojis. Many fans immediately pondered whether he was dropping a hint about Kim's daughter's name. And it looks like he might have—Chicago is the hometown of the Chicago Bears NFL team and Chicago Cubs MLB team.