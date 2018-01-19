Watch Mama June's Shocking Reaction to Daughter Pumpkin's Pregnancy Reveal

Pumpkin's got a bun in the oven, and Mama Juneis speechless. 

On tonight's episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, June's teenage daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon makes the bombshell announcement that she's pregnant with her first child

"I'm kind of nervous," Pumpkin tells the camera. "I'm sick, I've been sleepy and I'm freaking out. At this point I can't talk to mama because she's gonna freak out. And I can't talk to my boyfriend Josh about it because I don't want him freaking out unless it's true." 

But after taking a "million pregnancy tests" and paying a visit to her doctor, Pumpkin (who gave birth to baby Ella Grace Efird in December) and Josh find out they are indeed expecting and about two months along. 

Pumpkin decides she has no choice but to confide in Mama June, but not without a bit of apprehension. 

"I know how old mama was when she had her first kid, and her mom was not supportive at all," the mom-to-be explains. "They didn't really get along; they still don't get along. I just hope mama's not like that with me.... Let's just pray she can hold her s--t together."

The 17-year-old then calls June into her room, and suggests she "might want to sit down" before breaking the news.

And how does Mama June react? Press play on the video above to watch the confrontation all go down! 

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

