Watch Mama June's Shocking Reaction to Daughter Pumpkin's Pregnancy Reveal

Pumpkin's got a bun in the oven, and Mama Juneis speechless.

On tonight's episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, June's teenage daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon makes the bombshell announcement that she's pregnant with her first child.

"I'm kind of nervous," Pumpkin tells the camera. "I'm sick, I've been sleepy and I'm freaking out. At this point I can't talk to mama because she's gonna freak out. And I can't talk to my boyfriend Josh about it because I don't want him freaking out unless it's true."

But after taking a "million pregnancy tests" and paying a visit to her doctor, Pumpkin (who gave birth to baby Ella Grace Efird in December) and Josh find out they are indeed expecting and about two months along.