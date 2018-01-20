7 Things You Need to Know Before the 2018 SAG Awards

Sunday marks the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ever since 1995, the SAG Awards have honored outstanding acting performances in both film and television. This year, stars will head to the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall to celebrate the work of their peers. Celebrities like Halle Berry, Emma Stone and Lupita Nyong'o will present the awards for the 13 categories.

Even though the nominees were announced back in December, there's still so much more fans need to know before tomorrow's big night. Don't panic! We've got you covered. Here are seven key facts you need to know about the 2018 SAG Awards.