Kevin Tries to Get His Dream Girl & Shayla Attempts to Find Healing After Discovering a Shocking Family Secret on Revenge Body

They've got some mountains to climb!

On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Shayla and Kevin are looking to up their game and get revenge on some pretty surprising individuals in their lives. Of course, it's Khloe Kardashian to the rescue. She's ready to help these two get revenge in the best way.

First up, Kevin! He's tired of being the underdog, and he's ready to rise above the bullying and reveal his new and improved self to his childhood friend Julie. Well, at least she's his friend now, but he's hoping she might become a little something more.