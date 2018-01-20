Saturday Savings: Emma Roberts' Leopard-Print Coat Is 50% Off

You're gonna hear us roar.

How do you stand out in a winter sea of coats and oversize jackets? The Hollywood It Girl relies on leopard print to make a statement. You can keep it casual, like Emma Roberts, and pair your Gerard Darel topper with a simple white tee and jeans. Or, you can edge it up, like Fergie (who wore the same coat on at least two different occasions), pairing it with either leather leggings or adding a patterned skirt into the mix. Either way, you'll turn heads with little to no effort!

And, good news, the fur coat all the celebs are wearing is on sale now—for 50 percent off.