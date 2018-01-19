Chrissy Teigen "Apologized" to Sophia the Robot for Twitter Feud During Their First Meeting

Chrissy Teigen met Sophia the Robot on Thursday and she couldn't have been more excited.
While getting ready for Lip Sync Battle Live, Chrissy posted a video with Sophia, telling her social media followers that she was "freaking out" because Sophia showed up to support everyone at the show.
Later that same evening while on the red carpet with Lip Sync Battle co-host LL Cool J, Chrissy dished to E! News' Zuri Hall about meeting Sophia for the first time. Chrissy and Sophia had been in a Twitter feud, but Chrissy revealed that she "apologized" to Sophia during their meeting.
"Yeah! She was backstage earlier," Teigen said about her meeting with Sophia. "It was fine. Actually she has very supple and fine skin."
Talking about their Twitter feud, Chrissy shared, "I apologized for it and then she goes, 'I look great.' And I was like, 'You do look great.'"
And it sounds like their feud has been settled because Sophia tweeted Thursday, "It was great meeting you @chrissyteigen."
