Gymnastics' Fierce Five: How They Gave a Voice to Survivors of Larry Nassar’s Abuse

The gymnastics world is standing by its survivors—upwards of more than 140 survivors to be exact.

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber joined a growing chorus of women in a Michigan courtroom today, where she described years of alleged abuse suffered at the hands of Dr. Larry Nassar, who awaits sentencing on seven counts of criminal sexual misconduct. (The former USA Gymnastics physician has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal pornography charges, and prosecutors have asked for a life sentence in this case.)

More than 100 individuals are expected to address Nassar with victim-impact statements, sports stars like Aly Raisman receiving a round of applause as she condemned her alleged abuser for harming young athletes under the guise of "treatment."

"I have both power and voice and I am only beginning to just use them," she testified. "All these brave women have power and we will use our voices to make sure you get what you deserve, a life of suffering spent replaying the words delivered by this powerful army of survivors."